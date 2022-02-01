Radford University, VCU, UVA join Virginia Tech in ending COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students

FILE – A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The fast-moving omicron variant is complicating a key question: How does the COVID-19 pandemic end and the world co-exist with this virus? Experts agree that the coronavirus is here to stay. Ending the pandemic won’t be like flipping a light switch. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas, File)

(WFXR) – More schools have announced that COVID-19 vaccine requirements are being abolished.

Radford University says they will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or booster shots for students.

Weekly testing for students who are not vaccinated is also no longer required.

University officials are continuing to require students and employees to continue wearing facemasks while indoors.

The University of Virginia is also following suit by no longer mandating students be vaccinated as a condition of enrollment.

The university says over 99 percent of students are vaccinated.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is also ending its vaccine requirement for students, saying that at the end of fall semester, over 97 percent of faculty and staff, as well as more than 95 percent of students, were vaccinated.

These changes stem from a legal opinion written by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares last week saying that higher education facilities “may not require vaccination against COVID-19 as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.”