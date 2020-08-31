UPDATE: Raleigh County man sentenced to prison for sex charge involving minor

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6 p.m. UPDATE: CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced to federal prison for a sex crime involving a minor.

Gary Lilly was sentenced to 46 months in prison. In May 2019, Lilly admitted to communicating with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl in Bleufield, WV. He also admitted to traveling to Bluefield to meet up with the girl.

Lilly also received a term of 10 years supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A federal case against a Raleigh County man accused of sex crimes resulted in a guilty plea on Aug. 7, 2019. Gary Wayne Lilly, 39, of Josephine, WV admitted to “traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.”

Lilly told the court he was using social media and phone calls to talk to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl. The conversations began in late May 2019.

On June 1, Lilly went from his home in Josephine to Bluefield, Virginia to meet the girl. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia states Lilly stopped in Princeton, WV to buy condoms.

Lilly faces up to 30 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, 2019. He will face a minimum of five years of supervised release when his prison sentence ends and will be required to register as a sex offender.