RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Department in Virginia is asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a dog. The owners are being sought in regards to a criminal investigation.

According to a post on the departments Facebook, the dog was found near the 1300 block of Farmer Street in the Richlands, Virginia area. As shown in the photo provided from the department, the dog is clearly emaciated to where you can clearly see the structure of the rib and hip bones.

The dog, named Blair, is currently being held at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter. The shelter said Blair will be available for adoption if she is not reclaimed by November 28, 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding the identities or location of the dog’s owners is asked to contact the Richlands Police Department at (276) 964-9134. Tips can also be emailed to the department at rpdcrimetips@richlands-va.gov.

