RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen.

Abbigail Nicole Young was reported missing and was last seen by her family on April 25, 2023. Young’s family report she may be experiencing mental health issues.

Any person with information that may lead to the whereabouts of Abbigail Young is asked to contact Richlands Police Department at (276)964-9134.