ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke police and first responders are asking for the community’s help to track down an autistic boy who disappeared overnight and is now considered an endangered missing child.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, 13-year-old Bobby Marshall Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive NW around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, but he was not reported missing until 7 a.m. when his guardians went to check on him and discovered his room was empty.

Authorities say they believe he left the house on foot without the family or guardians’ knowledge.

“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a statement about the boy’s disappearance.

Officials describe Curry as being between 4-feet 10-inches tall and 5-feet tall and weighing 62 to 65 pounds.

(Photo courtesy: Roanoke Police Department)

Police say that is autistic, but he is high-functioning and verbal, which means there are still some concerns about his ability to communicate with people. If you do see him, you can approach him calmly if you feel comfortable doing so, but do not start yelling or running.

According to authorities, Curry has been a member of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver since mid-January. However, the boy cut off his tracking band and left it in his home.

In addition to Roanoke Police, Roanoke Fire-EMS, and the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, officials tell WFXR News that members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, the FBI, and the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department are helping with the search, with at least 60 emergency services personnel on the way to assist.

If you have seen Curry or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

The Roanoke Police Department is set to host another news conference about Curry’s disappearance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch this briefing live here on WFXRtv.com, on the WFXR News Facebook page, or on the WFXR News app.

This is a developing story.