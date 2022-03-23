VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner is urging the country to take a stronger stance on cybersecurity.

Warner said his bill to require mandatory cyber reporting was included in the Government’s budget. He is also calling for more collaboration between private and public sectors when it comes to cybersecurity. He said there is an increased awareness among American industries of potential cyber attacks from Russia because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Whether this takes the form of actual top flight Russian GRU and other sources or takes the form of unlimited ransomware attacks, that will probably be in our immediate future,” Warner said.

Warner said Congress should prioritize cybersecurity in critical infrastructure areas like finance, utilities and telecommunications.