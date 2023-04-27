RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) discussed the importance of Artificial Intelligence companies and how they should tighten their security to prevent malicious misuse.

Warner talked about concerns of risks posed by AI technology. He also called on companies to ensure that their products and systems are secure due to the advancement of technology and other software and programs.

“Artificial intelligence offers a lot of possibilities and also unrestrained AI could literally take over key functions…as we build out these AI platforms, these AI tools, I’ve asked all the major companies tell me what you’re doing to ensure security at the same time…At least in terms of security, cyber security and building and making sure they’re not inherent biases is a starting point on these discussions,” expressed Senator Warner.

He is hoping that companies keep these inquiries in serious consideration since our everyday living could be jeopardized.