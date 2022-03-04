BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Today, March 4, 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) announced Signco, a Chicago-based custom sign manufacturer, is investing $650,000 to open a manufacturing facility in Tazewell County

According to Gov. Youngkin, the facility will be located in the former MC Signs facility on Industrial Park Road in Bluefield, Virginia. The opening of the facility is projected to create 19 new jobs in the area.

“Signco recognizes the many advantages that a location in Tazewell County offers, including competitive business costs and a skilled manufacturing workforce,” said Governor Youngkin. “Small businesses are the backbone of rural economies, and this innovative company will create high-quality jobs and return a shuttered facility to productive use. We welcome Signco to the Commonwealth and stand ready to support its new venture.”

Signco works with businesses to create customized sign and logo designs. Signco manufacturing teams consist of welders, painters, assemblers, and CNC operators that fabricate and manufacture signs to exactly what their partnering businesses need.

“Signco was drawn to expand operations in Tazewell County after recognizing the potential of a specialized workforce that possessed strong core values of family and innovation,” said Signco President Anthony Morrone. “The prospective outcome of revitalizing the economy during the pandemic was also a huge incentive. Furthermore, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s generous incentive programs allow Signco to begin operations immediately and project growth opportunities to increase staff and continue to service current clients as well as several other national brands.”

Delegate James Morefield, representing the third district in the southwestern part of Virginia, said he is looking forward to seeing how more businesses opening in the area will improve resident’s daily lives.

“This is exciting news for Tazewell County and Southwest Virginia,” said Delegate James Morefield. “We could not be more appreciative of Signco for making the commitment to our region. We will continue to make all efforts to diversify the economy and create a better quality of life for everyone in Southwest Virginia.”