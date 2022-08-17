UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.

—

UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due to the discovery of skeletal remains in the area.

Authorities say the department’s forensics unit is at the scene, along with the medical examiner’s office.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

—

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke motorists may run into delays Tuesday afternoon due to law enforcement activity along U.S. Route 220.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the north exit ramp is closed on U.S. Route 220 near Franklin Road, Yellow Mountain Road, and Route 668 because of “security/police activity.”

WFXR News has reached out to Virginia State Police for more information about the nature of this incident.

This is a developing story.

Note: VDOT is reporting the exit ramp closure as being in Roanoke County, but police contacted WFXR News to say that the incident is actually in Roanoke City.