TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to Tazewell County’s Facebook page, the Tazewell County Administration Office and the Tazewell County Office of Building Inspection will be closed to the public starting Monday, January 24, 2022.

The closure is due to the recent rise of Covid cases in the area. Offices are expected to reopen Monday, February 7, 2022.

Residents of Tazewell may seek assistance by calling the Administration Office at (276) 385-1200 or the Building Inspection Office at (276) 385-1215.