Tazewell County Board of Supervisors asks residents to ‘limit unnecessary travel’

Drivers fill their tanks at the Speedway in East Ridge, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The concern over the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline has sparked lines at gas stations and empty pumps in the Chattanooga Area. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Due to the recent Colonial Pipeline hack, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is asking their residents to hold off on travelling until things settle down.

In a press release, Tazewell County residents are encouraged to, “limit unnecessary travel from May 12 through May 16”. The Board is also pleading with residents to avoid panic buying when it comes to gasoline.

County Administrator, Eric Young, advised residents, “If you need to travel, go. If you need to

buy gas, buy gas. But if you do not need to go, don’t. And if you do not need to buy gas, don’t.

Local hoarding is our biggest problem. Fear of a shortage is creating the shortage.”

According to the Board of Supervisors, while the Colonial Pipeline is a source of fuel for Tazewell County, it is not the only one. Several large fuel reserves housed in nearby states will be used until the Colonial Pipeline returns to full operation.