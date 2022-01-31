Tazewell County Drug Task Force wins Task Force of the Year for Virginia

TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVNS) – The Executive Director of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Vic Brown, has announced that the Tazewell County Drug Task Force has been awarded the 2021 Task Force of the Year for Virginia.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program was made by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). ONDCP is part of the Executive Office of the President, and was created by the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. ONDCP advises the President on drug-control issues, coordinates drug-control activities and related funding across the Federal government, and produces the annual National Drug Control Strategy, which outlines administration efforts to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing and trafficking, drug-related crime and violence, and drug-related health consequences.

The Tazewell County Drug Task Force is a joint effort led by the Virginia State Police. Participating organizations include: Bluefield Police Department, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Tazewell Police Department.