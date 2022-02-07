Tazewell County hosts hiring event

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Chamber Executive Director, Lori Stacy, announced today that Tazewell County is hosting a February hiring event.

Cleveland-Cliffs Princeton Coal is hosting job fairs February 10, in Tazewell, VA and February 17, in Beckley, WV, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be hiring for a few positions including: welders, electricians and mechanics.

Applicants must be able to pass a pre-employment background check, medical exam, and drug screen. Applicants are also advised to bring their I.D., resume and a list of related certifications.

For more info go to Cleveland Cliff’s website or text “CLIFFS” to 97211.