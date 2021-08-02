Tazewell County Schools releases mask guidelines for upcoming school year

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Schools released their guidelines regarding the wearing of masks in schools for the 2021-22 school year.

With school beginning August 19, 2021, TCPS will not require students and staff to mask up. Wearing masks within school buildings will be left as an option to everyone on campus. However, masks will be required for anyone riding a school bus. Both bus drivers and students must always wear a mask while on a Tazewell County school bus.

Both cloth and disposable masks will be made available for those who want them.