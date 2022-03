TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVNS) – Tazewell County Schools announced today, March 8, 2022, that masks will now be optional on school buses.

Following the updated guidance from the CDC, wearing a mask on a Tazewell County school bus optional instead of mandatory. Both students and drivers will no longer be required to wear masks.

This updated guidelines include regular school day trips to and from school, athletic trips, and field trips.

Masks will still be provided for all who wish to wear them on buses.