Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputies training to become EMTs

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Deputies in Tazewell County are part of a new interesting cross-training program.

The LEET program or Law Enforcement EMT program in Tazewell County is training sheriff’s deputies to also become first responders.

It’s funded by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and led by the Board of Supervisor Charlie Stacy.

Deputies will be able to start or assist in a medical situation until emergency services arrive.

“We thought if we could train our deputies to be those EMTs, they would have that level of training to really provide some meaningful care. We took it to our crew and see if anyone would be interested and that’s when this program was born,” Stacy said.

Captain Jonathan Hankins said deputies receive a special incentive by completing the training.

“The Board of Supervisors has graciously given an allowance for the sheriff deputies who become EMTs to increase their pay. And, you know, that’s worthwhile because you have deputies that are out here saving people’s lives by taking this EMT class,” Hankins said.

Each deputy that takes the class receives a $2,500 increase. Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is one of two departments in the state that have this program.