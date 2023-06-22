TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office have released their latest most wanted list.

As of Thursday, June 22, 2023, these people are currently wanted for criminal charges by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office:

Ashley Marie Parker-Dearstone

White/Female – 34

Wanted for probation violations resulted from manufacturing meth.

Last known location: Tazewell, VA.

Jason Nathaniel Bailet

White/Male – 40

Wanted for probation violations resulted from possession of narcotics.

Last known location: Mercer County, WV.

Darrell Scott Mullins

White/Male – 40

Wanted for failure to appear on distribution of meth and failure to appear on shoplifting.

Last known location: Bluefield, WV.

Andy Marsh Fox

White/Male – 42

Wanted for probation violations resulted from possession of cocaine.

Last known location: Jenkin Jones, WV.

Kristen Lorin Hughes

White/Female – 41

Wanted for first offender violation on possession of fentanyl.

Last known location: Bluefield, WV.

People are urged to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-5966 if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of members of the wanted list.