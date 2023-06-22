CLAYPOOL HILL, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported a woman is missing out of the Claypool Hill area.

Natasha Brewster, 38, was last seen on June 19, 2023, in the Claypool Hill area. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported Brewster was missing in a Facebook post made on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office ask that if anyone knows any information regarding Natasha Brewster’s whereabouts, to contact Detective Chris Vass at (276) 385-1720 or the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0902.