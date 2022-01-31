Car crash in Tazewell County kills West Virginia man

TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVNS) – A single vehicle crash resulting in a death happened on Route 19 early Sunday morning, January 30, 2022.

At 3:49 A.M. on Sunday morning, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 19, just north of Route 609. The crash involved one car, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, which hit a tree off the right side of Route 19.

The driver, Roger H. Compton, 47, of Bluefield, W.V., was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he later died from to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police believe that driver fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.