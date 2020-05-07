Greenhouses prepare for Mother’s Day rush

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The week before Mother’s Day is one of the busiest times of the year for greenhouses.

Employees at a local greenhouse said the Saturday before Mother’s Day is usually their busiest day.

At Casto’s greenhouse in Oak Hill, employees are working hard getting flower baskets and potted plants ready.

One employee, Stacie Crist, said, “We sell a lot of baskets for mothers day, planters that Matthew made up, and other employees here.”

Casto’s is located on Summerlee Road in Oak Hill, WV.