TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Bluefield-Tazewell Fire Dept., a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle has been reported along Rt. 460 heading towards Tazewell, VA.

A motorcyclist and a single vehicle have been reported to cause an accident leading to the motorcyclist being transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. No other reported injuries have been confirmed at this time, as well as the exact location along Rt. 460.

