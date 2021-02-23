Running in cold weather means more preparation

BLUEFIELD, WVA (WVNS) — Here in West Virginia, we have seen our fair share of cold weather, and for some, this colder climate is perfect for running.

But if you choose to run in the cold, make sure it can be done safely. Bluefield College Cross Country and Track Coach, Kendall Haynes, said no matter what the temperature is, proper preparation is key.

“Running in the cold make sit a little bit trickier. You wanna make sure you’re warmed up and stretched a little more than normal just because the cold you could pull or tear a muscle. So you wanna make sure you’re doing a whole lot more stretching than normal,” said Haynes.



Coach Haynes said when running in the cold, the body will quickly heat up. He said most runners know what works best for their bodies and how the weather will affect them.