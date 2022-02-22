TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to a post from the Town of Bluefield’s Facebook page, there will be a scheduled power outage on February 26, 2022.
American Electric Power is scheduled to have the outages run from from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. across Bluefield, Virginia.
The affected areas are:
- 201 Furnace Street
- Walnut Street
- 129 Depot Street
- 103 Spring Street (Suite B)
- Virginia Avenue
- Gurney Street
- Laurel Drive
- North College Avenue
- 488 Bullet Bill Road
- Stockton Street
- Hill Street
- Vencil Street
- Reynolds Avenue
Affected customers are asked to remain patient while crews can perform maintenance.