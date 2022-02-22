TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to a post from the Town of Bluefield’s Facebook page, there will be a scheduled power outage on February 26, 2022.

American Electric Power is scheduled to have the outages run from from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. across Bluefield, Virginia.

The affected areas are:

201 Furnace Street

Walnut Street

129 Depot Street

103 Spring Street (Suite B)

Virginia Avenue

Gurney Street Laurel Drive

North College Avenue

488 Bullet Bill Road

Stockton Street

Hill Street

Vencil Street

Reynolds Avenue

Affected customers are asked to remain patient while crews can perform maintenance.