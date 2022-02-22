TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to a post from the Town of Bluefield’s Facebook page, there will be a scheduled power outage on February 26, 2022.

American Electric Power is scheduled to have the outages run from from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. across Bluefield, Virginia.

The affected areas are:

  • 201 Furnace Street
  • Walnut Street
  • 129 Depot Street
  • 103 Spring Street (Suite B)
  • Virginia Avenue
  • Gurney Street
  • Laurel Drive
  • North College Avenue
  • 488 Bullet Bill Road
  • Stockton Street
  • Hill Street
  • Vencil Street
  • Reynolds Avenue

Affected customers are asked to remain patient while crews can perform maintenance.