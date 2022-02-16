TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– If you have a business in Tazewell County, you may be eligible for grant money.

The Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce has introduced small business grant applications. The grant money from this program can help businesses cover the cost of rent, mortgage, and utilities. One major requirement is that the small business must have over 20 employees. Another requirement is the small business must’ve been operating before the start of the pandemic on March 12, 2020.

Executive Director with the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, Lori Stacy, said that if the grant money isn’t spent, they might have to give back the monies to the state government.

She also said the money can be used for other housekeeping work for the business.

“They can use that money for payroll. They can use that money to, you know, invest back in their business. And this is just a way to be able to afford whatever they’re being faced with or whatever their business needs,” Stacy said.

The deadline for small businesses to apply is June 1st.

To find out if you’re small business is eligible, contact the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce at 276-988-5091.