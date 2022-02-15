TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– One person has died following a two-car crash on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

According to Virginia State Police, around 6:30 a.m., a Honda CRV was reported to be driving west in the eastbound lanes of Route 460 when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Honda, Jackson F. Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, VA was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated. As of Monday, Spencer passed away due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Silverado, Marcus Blake A. Smith, of Richlands, VA was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. His status is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police.