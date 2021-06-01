Virginia State Police investigating motorcycle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A single-vehicle accident that happened May 31, 2021 on Route 16 in Tazewell County is under investigation by the Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to VSP, a 2018 Harley Davidson, driven by Jerry D. White, 75, of Pulaski, VA was travelling south on Route 16 when he overran a turn. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road before going through a ditch and into an embankment.

Mr. White was transported to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Trooper N.A. Combs is the investigating officer on the crash that occurred on May 31, at 3:12 p.m