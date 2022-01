PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS)– Route 460 in Giles County, Virginia will be reduced to one lane, each way, starting January 31, 2022.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, two-way traffic will use the eastbound side of Route 460 between Narrows and Rich Creek, while crews complete retaining wall work.

All work is weather-permitting, the project is expected to finish in late February 2022.