Train derailment reported in Bluefield, Virginia

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Approximately one hour ago a train was reported to be derailed from the railroad tracks in Tazewell County, Virginia.

Train cargo carts are scattered along the train tracks near Puritan Road in Bluefield, Virginia. Several cars parked along the sides of the tracks have been hit and damaged.

According to Tazewell County dispatchers, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Bluefield Fire Department are on site assisting.

Department of Environmental Quality has reported there is no evident chemical spill in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Stick with 59News for updates on the derailment.