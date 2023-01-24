UPDATE: 1/24/23 | PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a woman who was found on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Officials say they have identified the body as Jamie Leigh Frazier, 25, who was a Dublin resident.

According to reports, the medical examiner has determined Frazier’s death, caused by gunshot wounds, as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says this is still an ongoing investigation, however, no more information will be released at this time.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman’s body was recovered from the New River on Saturday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies stated that a female body along with other items of evidentiary value were recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road.

They say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

According to Sheriff Mike Worrell, this is an ongoing investigation. He stated that no further information will be released at this time.

This comes as deputies continue to investigate a man’s body being recovered from the same location last Saturday, Jan. 14. Since then, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether or not the two recoveries are connected in any way.