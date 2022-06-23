RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration gave a $100,000 grant to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to enhance their mode of transportation, Virginia Transportation Navigator.

The Transportation Navigator is Virginia’s most technologically advanced database for the assistance of public transit, special transportation providers, amongst other services. It provides a a one click and one directory for public transportation, travel training services, and mobility assistance.

“Because transit is an important lifeline for many people to access services and needs in their communities, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation created Transportation Navigator to improve coordination of transportation.” Jennifer Debruhl | Acting Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has since then launched this project in October 2021, and will continue to improve the lives for those less fortunate when it comes to expanding choices for mobile transportation.