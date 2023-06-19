VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Virginia State Parks are hoping to get more people out on the water and enjoying the outdoors with their new ‘Wandering Waters Paddle Quest’ rewards program.

Paddle Quest is a hands-on experience now offered at 31 parks across the state.

Explorers are encouraged to visit as many parks as they can, participating in a mixture of ranger-guided programs and self-led adventures along rivers, lakes, and the Chesapeake Bay. This interactive program will reward explorers with prizes and achievement stickers as they visit new parks.

“Virginia State Parks is proud to provide another great avenue for visitors to experience the rich diversity of the state parks system,” said State Parks Director Melissa Baker.

To earn rewards, visitors must create an account on the State Park Adventures system and log each paddle. Explorers can use their own equipment, or rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and more from the park system.

Stickers, patches, mesh gear bags, and cellphone dry bags are just some of the prizes offered. Anyone who paddles at all 31 parks will also receive a special certificate from Virginia State Parks!

Virginia is home to 41 state parks, but only 31 are connected to water systems. Those who prefer hiking and staying on land can participate in ‘Trail Quest,’ another program that offers rewards for visiting the parks.

“I hope Paddle Quest allows people to see our parks from a new perspective. Things look and feel different from the water,” said Sammy Zambon, a leader of the Paddle Quest initiative. “There is a connection between water, boat, paddle, and paddler that is very soothing.”

For more information about Trail Quest or Paddle Quest, visit virginiastateparks.gov/contest.