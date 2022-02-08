Victim identified after deadly ATV crash in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, V.A. (WVNS) – At 5:30 P.M. on Monday, February 7, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a call about a crashed ATV found in Tazewell County.

At the current stage of the investigation, it has been found that a 2007 Suzuki ATV was travelling along Route 636, McGuire Valley Road, when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the ATV, Clarissa D. Rose, 38, of Cedar Bluff, V.A. was found dead near the ATV. She had been reported missing previously to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 5, 2022.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team  is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

