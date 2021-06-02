Victim identified in Blacksburg homicide; Hokies linebacker charged

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: Police in Blacksburg have identified the victim in Tuesday night’s homicide.

According to the Blacksburg Police Department, Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg died in the incident.

The investigation revealed that Smith and Etute were acquaintances.

Witnesses have been identified and interviewed, and are cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Officers say that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Etute, a linebacker with the Virginia Tech Hokies, is currently in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Blacksburg are actively investigating a a homicide.

Police say the incident took place on Monday, June 1 at 10:30 p.m.

At that time, officers responded to 119 North Main Street for a welfare check.

Officers located a man who was dead.

Detectives were called to begin the investigation surrounding the man’s death.

During the investigation, Isimemen Etute, a linebacker with the Virginia Tech Hokies, was identified as a "person of interest" and was later charged with Second Degree Murder.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact Blacksburg Police at (540) 443-1400 or the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819, where you can remain anonymous.