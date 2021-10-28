Virginia ABC faces liquor shortage

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginia residents might not be able to buy their favorite brand of liquor due to a shortage.

The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority (ABC) said in a press release there are several factors contributing to the shortage. As of Thursday, October 21, 2021, 189 out of 5,287 products are out of stock.

Virginia ABC said factors affecting the shortage include raw materials, the trucking industry, and congestion at major U.S. shipping ports. Another main contributor is labor shortages.

“Supply chain disruptions are expected to continue into the holiday season. For that reason, we are cautiously optimistic that customers will find what they need in our stores. However, if consumer demand is much higher than a supplier anticipated for certain products, you may have to purchase a different size bottle, select a different variety, or try a different brand,” the release said.

Mark Dunham, Chief Retail Officer for Virginia ABC said that there’s no reason to panic buy.

“No need to panic. There’s plenty of spirits to choose from. We’re not going empty anytime soon,” Dunham said.

Since shortages are an issue for Virginia ABC, the authority decided to not have a Cyber Monday or Black Friday sale.

“It would be unfair to incentivize the customers to visit stores in the anticipation of saving money only to be disappointed to find their brands out of stock. Also, the higher sales generated by the promotion would likely result in additional out-of-stocks,” the release said.

To find out if a particular item is out of stock, visit the ABC’s website.