Virginia deputy saves woman from overturned car by lifting it himself

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (AP) – A deputy in Virginia single-handedly lifted an overturned car to free a woman pinned underneath.

Deputy Jon Holt can be heard in his body camera recording telling dispatch that he found the car “flipped upside down.” The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office shared a clip on Tuesday. It shows Holt running to the vehicle where two children were trying to help their mother.

She was trapped under the car with her head pinned by the sunroof. The deputy helps a child out of the car and then groans as he lifts the car off her head.

Holt told local news that he’s “just an average cop” and that saving people “is what we do.”

Below is the bodycam footage from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page:

