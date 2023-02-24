RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will experience a statewide external system outage leaving some services unavailable to customers.

Saturday, February 25, 2023, Verizon will be performing network maintenance that will impact access to the National Driver Register. By law, DMV is required to check the federal NDR database before issuing a driver’s license and without access to the system this Saturday, driver-related transactions are unavailable.

All other DMV services will be available, but customers will not be able to renew or replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, CDL, or driver privilege card.

Online renewal services may be available during the NDR outage, however, replacements of lost or stolen driver’s licenses will not be available. Customers can renew online at the DMV’s website.