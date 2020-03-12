Virginia lawmakers set to pass new state budget

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to give final passage to the state budget.

Legislators are returning to the Capitol Thursday to take a final vote on the two-year spending plan. The new Democratic majority is set to approve a budget that largely resembles what Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam proposed in his $135 billion proposal in December. That includes large boosts in spending on education, health care and other areas. This budget process also has been made easier by higher-than-expected tax revenues.

The latest budget proposal includes the state’s share of 2% raises for public school teachers for the next two fiscal years, while many state employees would receive a 3% bonus this year and a 3% raise next year.

