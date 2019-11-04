Virginia man charged in weeklong kidnapping of 14-year-old

LOUISA, VA (AP) — A 33-year-old Virginia man is accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl and leading police on a car chase that ended in his arrest and the girl’s return.

Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies told reporters at a news conference that Bruce William Lynch Jr. was arrested last week and charged with felony abduction of a minor by force.

Sheriff’s Maj. Donald Lowe said a tip from a resident who saw Hicks led to the car chase, during which no one was injured. Investigators wouldn’t detail Hicks’ whereabouts after the girl disappeared from her home on Oct. 21.

Lynch was assigned a public defender on Friday, but said he wants to hire his own lawyer. A bond hearing is set for November 22, his 34th birthday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)