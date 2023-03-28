VIRGINIA STATE (WFXR) — A new study done by AI-driven website builder YACSS has shown that Virginia is the 10th most AI-obsessed state in the United States.

Over the span of 12 months, researchers examined Google Keywords data of search terms frequently used by those interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The terms were combined to find each state’s average monthly search for AI-related words per 100,000 people.

“AI has recently taken the world by storm, especially with the roaring popularity of ChatGPT, and we are seeing many Americans embracing its use in their daily tasks,” a spokesperson for YACSS said.

With an average monthly search of 1,007 per 10,000 people, Virginia ranks number 10. The top three AI-related searched terms in Virginia were ‘ChatGPT’ (60,500 searches), ‘Craiyon’ (6,600 searches), and ‘Midjourney’ (5,400 searches).

The entire list of the top 10 most AI-obsessed states is as follows:

Massachusetts Washington New York California New Jersey Colorado Connecticut Utah Oregon Virginia

“The study reveals Virginia as the tenth most interested in AI in the country, highlighting the state’s interest in optimizing its creative efforts with artificial intelligence,” a spokesperson for YACSS said.