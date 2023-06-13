VIRGINIA (WFXR) — Virginia State Parks are celebrating 87 years of outdoor adventures with activities at parks across the state on June 17.

The park system opened in June of 1936, with only six parks for Virginians to explore. Over the years, the system has grown to tend to 41 parks across the commonwealth.

“For 87 years, citizens of the commonwealth have come to Virginia State Parks to spend time with family and friends and to connect with Virginia’s abundance of natural, scenic and cultural resources. Virginia State Parks’ rangers are proud to continue that tradition now and for future generations,” said Director of Virginia State Parks Melissa Baker.

Events on Saturday will be focused on embracing each park’s rich history and culture. Parks are offering self-guided and ranger-led tours, cultural demonstrations, kayaking tours, guided hikes, mock archeology digs, historical artifact viewings, and more!

Visitors can learn about the exciting events going on at parks in the southwest and central Virginia regions by clicking on each of the parks below:

Visitors can find events at parks across the state by going to virginiastateparks.gov/events.