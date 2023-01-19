BLAND COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – Local lockdowns in the area have been lifted after a North Carolina murder suspect on the run was arrested in Bland County Virginia Thursday morning, January 19.

The lockdowns at four Mercer County Public Schools and Bland County Schools have been lifted after the capture of a murder suspect from North Carolina in Bland County, Virginia.

Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C., has been charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and for reckless driving. He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Thursday at 6 A.M., the Virginia State Police and Bland County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a homicide suspect parked at the northbound Rest Area on Interstate 77 in Bland County. As state troopers and a sheriff’s deputy approached Amos-Dixon’s pickup truck in the Rest Area parking lot, the pickup sped out of the parking lot and continued north on I-77.

During the chase Amos-Dixon rammed a state police vehicle. Amos-Dixon left I-77 at Exit 64 and continued west on Route 61 before crashing in the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Rd. Amos-Dixon then ran away.

A search perimeter was immediately made and locals were told to shelter in place and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious. The area was searched using resources from both State Police and Bland County Sheriffs.

At approximately 11:39 a.m. Thursday, Amos-Dixon was located near Laurel Fork Rd in Bland County. He is wanted out of Harnett County, NC. No mugshot is available at this time.

The state trooper was not injured when his vehicle was rammed.