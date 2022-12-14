TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police reported they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred earlier this week.

At 7:08 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 near Gratton Road, just a quarter-mile east of Route 646.

A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Gratton Road when it ran off the side of the road, hitting an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn as it struck a nearby utility pole. The driver, Roger L. Hagy, 78, of Tazewell, died on the scene. Hagy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Virginia State Police state the crash remains under investigation.