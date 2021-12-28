Virginia Tech requiring booster shots, COVID tests, and masks for spring 2022

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With Virginia Tech students set to start their spring 2022 classes in a few weeks, the university announced three pandemic-related mandates that will be in place at the start of the semester: booster shots, virus tests, and masks.

Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine:

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Virginia Tech is requiring booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine for all students and employees within 14 days of eligibility.

If you already eligible to receive the vaccine, school officials say you need to submit your updated vaccination records on the student dashboard or the employee dashboard by Feb. 1, 2022. If you are not eligible yet, you are urged to schedule your booster as soon as you are able to do so.

Procedures will reportedly remain in place for students and employees to request medical and religious exemptions.

COVID-19 testing protocols:

The second virus-related rule for the spring semester requires all residential students to provide a negative COVID-19 test result before moving back onto campus, according to Virginia Tech.

The university says a PCR or Antigen test will be accepted, but it must be administered no more than 72 hours before returning to campus.

Even though testing will be provided for students who cannot get tested before coming back to campus, school officials say anyone who tests positive on arrival will not be allowed to move into on-campus housing until you complete your isolation period.

In addition, all students and employees who traveled over the holiday break are asked to take a COVID-19 test before the spring semester starts. If your test result is positive, you are asked not to return to the campus or other Virginia Tech facilities until you complete the recommended isolation period.

You can find plenty of coronavirus testing locations around the Commonwealth using the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website. Testing will also resume on the Blacksburg campus for students and employees on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the university will continue to test unvaccinated students and employees on a weekly basis and conduct limited surveillance testing of vaccinated community members. However, those with updated vaccination records — including a booster — will be exempt.

Masks and face coverings

Based on the recent uptick in coronavirus infections, Virginia Tech says that members of the campus community will need to continue wearing masks in indoor public and instructional spaces, at least during the beginning of the spring semester.

Any additional details and updates to Virginia Tech’s coronavirus policies and protocols will be available on the VT Ready site and via email. At this time, the isolation and quarantine plan for residential students will be the same during the spring semester as it was in the fall semester.

You can read the full statement shared by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands on Tuesday below: