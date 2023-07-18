(WVNS) — Changes are coming to Virginia driver’s license, but only if you choose to indicate your blood type.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginians now have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID. Indicating your blood type will help first responders in an event of an emergency.

If you are renewing or replacing your license or ID online, you will be asked whether or not you would like to indicate your blood type. The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.

DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said this is intended to help individuals.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said Lackey.