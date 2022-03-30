MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Newly-unsealed court documents show three Virginia Tech football players were the subject of a potential hate crime investigation in connection with the murder charge against suspended Hokie player Isimemen Etute from 2021.

Police say they arrested Etute after finding the body of 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg — who died from blunt force injuries to the head — on June 1, 2021 during a welfare check.

According to investigators, Etute said he and Smith had a sexual encounter in Smith’s apartment after meeting on Tinder on April 10, 2021. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named Angie both on the dating app and during their encounter.

Police say Etute told them he went back to Smith’s apartment on May 31, 2021 to determine if “Angie” was a man or a woman.

The prosecution accused Etute of becoming enraged after finding out “Angie” was a man, punching Smith several times in the face, and stomping on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face.

However, when asked if Etute stomped on Smith, a detective said that Etute told him he hit Smith several times, Smith fell to the floor, and Etute accidentally stepped on Smith while trying to step over him.

The case went to a grand jury at Montgomery Circuit Court on Oct. 26, 2021 which returned a true bill indicting Etute for a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Smith’s death.

Etute is scheduled to go before a jury for his trial on May 25.

Search warrants filed in late June 201 were unsealed on Tuesday, March 29 by a federal judge. Those documents show a FBI agent assigned to the Roanoke area requested cell phone data from the football players.

Court documents say two of the players, along with Etute, were seen on security camera footage approaching and leaving Smith’s apartment the night of his death.

WFXR News has reached out to Virginia Tech for comment, but has yet to hear back.

WFXR News is still digging into these extensive court documents and will share more information as it becomes available.