Virginia police officer killed, suspect in custody

BIG STONE GAP, VA (WVNS)– A Big Stone Gap man is in custody after killing a police officer early Saturday morning.

Officer Michael Chandler was conducting a welfare check just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 13 in the 2500 block of Orr Street in Big Stone Gap. Authorities said Officer Chandler was approached by at least one individual during the check when he was shot.

Wise Count Sheriffs Department responded to the shooting. The officer was transported to Norton Community Hospital and then flown to Johnson City Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. It was Officer Chandler’s 29th birthday.

A 33-year-old male was arrested by Kingsport, Tenn. Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and SWAT Team shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 13. He is held on probation violations from South Carolina and Wise County, Va.

Charges related to the shooting of the officer are pending at this time. The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and Bristol, Va. Police Department assisted with the arrest.

