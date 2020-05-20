Virginia sees first case of inflammatory pediatric syndrome

FAIRFAX, VA (AP) — A child in northern Virginia is the first confirmed case in the state of a pediatric inflammatory illness associated with the new coronavirus.
Health department officials on Tuesday confirmed the case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in the Fairfax Health District, which includes Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church.
Officials say the child was hospitalized May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home. No other details, including the age of the child, were provided.
The Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory about the syndrome May 14, warning of symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and inflammation.
