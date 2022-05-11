VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is highlighting his next steps to combat the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kaine spoke to the press on Wednesday highlighting the potential path forward and what is at risk if the landmark Supreme Court case is overruled. He said federal protections for abortion rights are needed and today’s vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act was only the first step in that process.

Kaine said people should have the right to make their own choices about abortions without state control.

“Whatever you’re feeling about the morality of abortion, I think the notion that women should not have the freedom to make their own reproductive decisions, but instead the state should control those decisions, that is not popular at all so I do think we need to stand for the freedom of women to make their own decisions,” Kaine said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Kaine said that could lead to restrictions on individual freedoms including contraception and other healthcare.