WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control.

The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that already exist in Virginia. Senator Kaine says he thinks the bill could even garner some support from across the political aisle.

Now, in the aftermath of these two horrific shootings in Buffalo and Texas, we are having for the first time really since 2013, significant bipartisan discussions to see if we can do a meaningful bit of gun safety legislation. Senator Tim Kaine (D) Virginia

Kaine says he expects The Virginia Plan to pass through the democrat-controlled house relatively easily, but the bill would need support from at least 10 of the 50 Republican senators to make it through the Senate.