Virginia spring high school sports officially canceled for the remainder of the school year due to coronavirus threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Any hope of a high school spring sports season was officially squashed Thursday as the Virginia High School Sports League voted at its May meeting to cancel all spring sports and activities for the remainder of the school year. The ongoing threat of coronavirus in Virginia was cited as the cause.

“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents, and their communities will experience. We share those same feelings as well. We especially grieve with those senior athletes and activity participants who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.

“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or to the public. Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.

“While we recognize the importance sports has on our students and communities, we need to follow all the regulations and recommendations from the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health. And the CDC. Every decision we make, and will make looking forward, will be in the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun